Ryan Poehling News: Puts away goal in win
Poehling scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.
Poehling has two goals over his last four games. The 27-year-old has seen some extra ice time lately as the Ducks navigate some injuries, and he'll likely remain in a larger role until Mikael Granlund (upper body) is able to return. Poehling is at seven goals, 24 points, 61 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 54 appearances in his first year with the Ducks, production in line with what he did over the last two campaigns with the Flyers.
