Ryan Poehling headshot

Ryan Poehling News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Poehling scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Poehling has two goals over his last four games. The 27-year-old has seen some extra ice time lately as the Ducks navigate some injuries, and he'll likely remain in a larger role until Mikael Granlund (upper body) is able to return. Poehling is at seven goals, 24 points, 61 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 54 appearances in his first year with the Ducks, production in line with what he did over the last two campaigns with the Flyers.

Ryan Poehling
Anaheim Ducks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Poehling See More
