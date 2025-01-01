Ryan Poehling News: Scores in win Tuesday

Poehling scored a goal, took six shots and recorded a hit in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Poehling cracked the scoresheet for the second game in a row, the third time over the last four, and the fifth over his previous eight contests. The 25-year-old center has two goals and three assists in that span, and while the lack of consistency could be an issue for the first-line center, he's been productive in recent weeks -- especially since he went through a seven-game pointless streak between Nov. 29 and Dec. 12 right before this aforementioned eight-game stretch.