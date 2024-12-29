Ryan Poehling News: Sends helper Sunday

Poehling produced an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Poehling has a helper in two of the last three contests, and he has four points over his last seven games. The fourth-line center continues to stick in the lineup for his defensive skills. He's at 12 points, 47 blocked shots, 25 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 34 appearances this season. Poehling's lack of offense makes him a non-factor for most fantasy formats.