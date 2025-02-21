Ryan Poehling News: Set to be activated

Poehling (upper body) is available to play Saturday versus the Oilers, indicating he'll be activated from injured reserve prior to the contest.

Poehling was upgraded to day-to-day status in early February, so his return has likely only been delayed by the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 26-year-old figures to take on a bottom-six role and will be heavily featured in defensive situations. He missed 11 games and has earned 15 points over 43 appearances this season.