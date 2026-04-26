Ryan Poehling News: Squeaks game-winner over line

Poehling scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

Tristan Jarry got a piece of Poehling's shot, but not enough of it. The call on the ice was no goal, but video review was deemed conclusive enough to say the puck was just over the line -- though it was close. That'll go down as one of the biggest goals of Poehling's career to date. He's tallied three times on seven shots, blocked three shots, doled out four hits and posted a plus-2 rating over four outings this postseason. The 27-year-old continues to handle a heavy defensive load, and he's done well to help the Ducks gain a 3-1 lead in the series.