Ryan Poehling News: Staying in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 4:38pm

Poehling signed a four-year contract extension with the Ducks on Thursday. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Poehling's deal is at a $3.75 million AAV.

Poehling was a pending unrestricted free agent this summer, but he decided to stick with a team on the rise. The 27-year-old has 24 points in 54 appearances with the Ducks, and he should be a reliable bottom-six center throughout the term of this new deal, which begins in 2026-27.

Ryan Poehling
Anaheim Ducks
