Ryan Poehling News: Tallies opening goal
Poehling scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.
Poehling, best known for his defensive work, racked up four goals over six games to provide some depth scoring as the Ducks won their first-round series 4-2. He added 12 shots on net, five hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. On a young roster, Poehling's virtually a seasoned veteran at 27 years old, and he plays a critical role even though his work won't always show up in the box score.
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