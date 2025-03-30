Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Poehling headshot

Ryan Poehling News: Three points including GWG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Poehling scored two power-play goals, one the game-winner, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Sabres.

After having a hand in a Jakob Pelletier tally in the first period, Poehling helped put the game away in the third by producing his first multi-goal performance of the season. The power-play tallies were his first of the season as well, and they came in just 59 seconds of ice time with the man advantage. Poehling has stepped into a more prominent role of late and taken advantage, recording six goals and nine points over the last nine games.

Ryan Poehling
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
