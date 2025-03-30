Ryan Poehling News: Three points including GWG
Poehling scored two power-play goals, one the game-winner, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 7-4 victory over the Sabres.
After having a hand in a Jakob Pelletier tally in the first period, Poehling helped put the game away in the third by producing his first multi-goal performance of the season. The power-play tallies were his first of the season as well, and they came in just 59 seconds of ice time with the man advantage. Poehling has stepped into a more prominent role of late and taken advantage, recording six goals and nine points over the last nine games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now