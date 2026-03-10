Ryan Poehling headshot

Ryan Poehling News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Poehling scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Poehling has four points over his last four contests. The 27-year-old has made a good impression in his first year with the Ducks, and that earned him a four-year contract extension last week. Poehling is up to eight goals, 27 points, 68 shots on net, 31 hits, 64 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 57 appearances. He's well on his way to topping his 31-point total from 68 games with the Flyers last year, but he's no more than a depth option in fantasy.

Ryan Poehling
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
