Ryan Poehling News: Two points snap 12-game drought

Poehling scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 shootout win over the Lightning on Thursday.

Poehling found himself alone in the slot with the puck, and he deked around Jonas Johansson in tight with a backhand. The points snapped a 12-game scoring drought for the pivot. It's worth noting that Poehling and line mate Olle Lycksell got a huge boost when Bobby Brink was shifted to their line. The trio put up three goals and four assists, and were the best line on the ice for the Flyers. They won't often have big games like this one, and the team is still going to struggle. But it's nice to see Poehling's confidence grow through the game. He has five goals, 12 assists and 50 shots in 53 games this season, so his value is limited.