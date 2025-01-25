Ryan Pulock Injury: Injury clarified
Pulock is dealing with an upper-body injury sustained in the first period of Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
It's unclear if Pulock will miss time, but it's not encouraging that he missed nearly the whole contest after getting hurt on the first shift. If Pulock is out Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Dennis Cholowski is likely to draw back in.
