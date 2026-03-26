Ryan Pulock Injury: Labeled game-time call

Pulock (lower body) was deemed a game-time call ahead of Thursday's matchup with Dallas, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pulock has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old blueliner was mired in a 12-game goal drought during which he managed just two assists, 22 blocks and 12 shots. If Pulock can't play, Isaiah George figures to step into the lineup in his stead.