Ryan Pulock Injury: Labeled game-time call
Pulock (lower body) was deemed a game-time call ahead of Thursday's matchup with Dallas, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pulock has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old blueliner was mired in a 12-game goal drought during which he managed just two assists, 22 blocks and 12 shots. If Pulock can't play, Isaiah George figures to step into the lineup in his stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Pulock See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 422 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Pulock See More