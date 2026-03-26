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Ryan Pulock Injury: Labeled game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Pulock (lower body) was deemed a game-time call ahead of Thursday's matchup with Dallas, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pulock has missed the last two games due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 31-year-old blueliner was mired in a 12-game goal drought during which he managed just two assists, 22 blocks and 12 shots. If Pulock can't play, Isaiah George figures to step into the lineup in his stead.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
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