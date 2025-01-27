Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Pulock (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

After being injured in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina, Pulock will miss at least the next three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup versus Colorado. He has produced three goals, 13 assists, 70 shots on net, 105 blocked shots and 58 hits across 48 appearances this season. Dennis Cholowski will probably replace Pulock in Tuesday's lineup.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now