Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock Injury: Practicing in regular jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Pulock (upper body) is at morning practice in a regular jersey, according to Denis Gorman of Newsday.

Pulock was injured Jan. 25 against the Hurricanes and has missed the last seven games. He is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's home tilt versus Dallas. Pulock generated three goals, 16 points, 105 blocked shots and 58 hits over 48 contests this season.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now