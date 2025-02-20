Ryan Pulock Injury: Practicing in regular jersey

Pulock (upper body) is at morning practice in a regular jersey, according to Denis Gorman of Newsday.

Pulock was injured Jan. 25 against the Hurricanes and has missed the last seven games. He is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's home tilt versus Dallas. Pulock generated three goals, 16 points, 105 blocked shots and 58 hits over 48 contests this season.