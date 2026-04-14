Ryan Pulock Injury: Sitting out season finale
Pulock (undisclosed) will not play in Tuesday's home matchup versus Carolina.
The Islanders relayed in their announcement that Pulock has been contending with several injuries. The right-shot blueliner will now turn his attention to healing up in the offseason in order to be ready for training camp in the fall. Isaiah George will draw into the lineup in the Isles' regular-season finale.
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