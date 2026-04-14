Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock Injury: Sitting out season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Pulock (undisclosed) will not play in Tuesday's home matchup versus Carolina.

The Islanders relayed in their announcement that Pulock has been contending with several injuries. The right-shot blueliner will now turn his attention to healing up in the offseason in order to be ready for training camp in the fall. Isaiah George will draw into the lineup in the Isles' regular-season finale.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Pulock See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Pulock See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 28th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 28th
Author Image
Greg Vara
17 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 26th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, March 26th
Author Image
Greg Vara
19 days ago