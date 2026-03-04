Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock Injury: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Pulock (upper body) will miss Wednesday's game against Anaheim, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Pulock has three goals, 24 points, 12 PIM, 42 hits and 112 blocks in 59 outings in 2025-26. Adam Boqvist is slated to draw into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 26 due to Pulock's absence.

