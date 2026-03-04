Ryan Pulock Injury: Unavailable Wednesday
Pulock (upper body) will miss Wednesday's game against Anaheim, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Pulock has three goals, 24 points, 12 PIM, 42 hits and 112 blocks in 59 outings in 2025-26. Adam Boqvist is slated to draw into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 26 due to Pulock's absence.
