Ryan Pulock Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Pulock (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Chicago on Tuesday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Pulock was on the ice briefly before the team's morning skate and will miss his second straight game. He has compiled three goals, 22 assists, 80 shots on net and 125 blocked shots across 67 appearances this season. Adam Boqvist will remain in Tuesday's lineup due to Pulock's absence.