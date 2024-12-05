Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock News: Collects 200th career point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Pulock posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

The helper was Pulock's 200th career point, a mark he reached in 513 games. The 30-year-old defenseman has been limited to two assists over his last nine contests. He's at nine helpers, 42 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances this season. Pulock won't light it up on offense, but he can offer some depth scoring and won't hurt fantasy managers in the non-scoring areas.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
