Ryan Pulock News: Collects 200th career point

Pulock posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

The helper was Pulock's 200th career point, a mark he reached in 513 games. The 30-year-old defenseman has been limited to two assists over his last nine contests. He's at nine helpers, 42 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 44 hits and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances this season. Pulock won't light it up on offense, but he can offer some depth scoring and won't hurt fantasy managers in the non-scoring areas.