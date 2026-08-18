Ryan Pulock News: Expected to be ready for camp
Pulock had offseason shoulder surgery but should be ready for training camp in September, according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post on May 8.
Pulock had three goals, 27 points, 93 shots on net and 148 blocked shots across 76 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season. He played through shoulder and knee issues for most of the year, but it appears as though he will be ready for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
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