Ryan Pulock News: Finds back of net against Winnipeg

Pulock scored a goal while adding two shots, two hits and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Pulock found the twine for the first time since Jan. 18, a game in which he recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Sharks. Pulock has four goals on the season, but he's far from being a consistent fantasy performer. He has only 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) across 54 games this season.