Ryan Pulock News: First power-play goal of season
Pulock scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
Pulock wired a slap shot from the point that got past Jonas Johansson at 5:58 of the third period, earning him his first power-play goal this season. Pulock is better known for his blocking -- he has 143 on the season after a four-block effort Saturday. He has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists), 87 shots and 80 hits in 65 games this season.
