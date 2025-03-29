Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock News: First power-play goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 7:01pm

Pulock scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Pulock wired a slap shot from the point that got past Jonas Johansson at 5:58 of the third period, earning him his first power-play goal this season. Pulock is better known for his blocking -- he has 143 on the season after a four-block effort Saturday. He has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists), 87 shots and 80 hits in 65 games this season.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now