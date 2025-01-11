Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock News: Gathers helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Pulock notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Utah.

Pulock helped out on Mathew Barzal's game-winning tally with 1:25 left in the third period. With five points over his last six outings, Pulock has been rolling in a top-four role. He also has 18 blocked shots in that span as he continues to play a strong defensive game. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 16 points, 60 shots on net, 54 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 42 contests overall.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
