Ryan Pulock News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Pulock notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Pulock snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. He missed the Islanders' March 4 game versus the Ducks due to an upper-body injury, but he has resumed his top-four role without restrictions since then. The defenseman is up to 25 points, 79 shots on net, 123 blocked shots, 46 hits and a plus-15 rating over 66 appearances.