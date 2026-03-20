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Ryan Pulock News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Pulock notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Pulock snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. He missed the Islanders' March 4 game versus the Ducks due to an upper-body injury, but he has resumed his top-four role without restrictions since then. The defenseman is up to 25 points, 79 shots on net, 123 blocked shots, 46 hits and a plus-15 rating over 66 appearances.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
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