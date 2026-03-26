Ryan Pulock News: Good to play Thursday

Pulock (lower body) is expected to play Thursday versus Dallas, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Pulock has three goals, 25 points, 12 PIM, 47 hits and 125 blocks in 67 outings in 2025-26. He missed two games due to the injury. Pulock is projected to play alongside Matthew Schaefer on the top pairing. Pulock's return coincides with Tony DeAngelo exiting the lineup due to a lower-body injury.