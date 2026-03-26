Ryan Pulock News: Good to play Thursday
Pulock (lower body) is expected to play Thursday versus Dallas, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Pulock has three goals, 25 points, 12 PIM, 47 hits and 125 blocks in 67 outings in 2025-26. He missed two games due to the injury. Pulock is projected to play alongside Matthew Schaefer on the top pairing. Pulock's return coincides with Tony DeAngelo exiting the lineup due to a lower-body injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Pulock See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week20 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, March 422 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Pulock See More