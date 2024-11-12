Fantasy Hockey
Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock News: Manages assist in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Pulock notched an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Pulock has offered strong all-around value with three assists, seven shots on net, nine hits and 14 blocked shots over his last four contests. The 30-year-old defenseman is playing a leading role as the Islanders continue to contend with injuries on the blue line. He has six helpers, 24 shots, 37 blocks, 23 hits and a plus-1 rating through 16 outings overall.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
