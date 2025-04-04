Ryan Pulock News: Offers helper in win

Pulock recorded an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Pulock's offense has improved recently -- he has a goal and three helpers over his last six outings. The defenseman helped out on Simon Holmstrom's go-ahead goal in this contest, which stood as the game-winner. Pulock is up to 22 points, 90 shots on net, 86 hits, 149 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 68 appearances. His numbers are nearly identical to what he did in 58 games last season, and he remains a steady depth blueliner for fantasy.