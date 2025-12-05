Pulock slid the primary helper on Kyle MacLean's opening goal before later assisting Bo Horvat's tally in the second period. With the pair of apples, Pulock is up to 13 assists, 34 shots on goal, 24 hits and 48 blocks through 28 games this season. While the 31-year-old defenseman is still on the hunt for his first goal of the season, he has provided excellent category coverage of late with four assists, six shots on goal, six hits and 12 blocks in his last four contests. He lacks the goal-scoring upside that most successful defensemen in fantasy hockey have, but Pulock has worth in deep leagues that value categories rather than points while playing alongside Matthew Schaefer on the Isles' top defensive pairing.