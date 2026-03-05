Ryan Pulock News: Slated to play
Pulock (upper body) is slated to be in the lineup versus the Kings on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Pulock sat out Wednesday versus the Ducks. The 31-year-old defenseman is presumably healthy enough to retake his top-four role, and he should see some time on the penalty kill as well.
