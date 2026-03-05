Ryan Pulock headshot

Ryan Pulock News: Slated to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Pulock (upper body) is slated to be in the lineup versus the Kings on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Pulock sat out Wednesday versus the Ducks. The 31-year-old defenseman is presumably healthy enough to retake his top-four role, and he should see some time on the penalty kill as well.

Ryan Pulock
New York Islanders
