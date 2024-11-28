Ryan Pulock News: Slides helper Wednesday

Pulock produced an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Pulock ended a four-game slump with his assist. The defenseman has five helpers over his last 11 outings as he continues to play in a top-four role. The 30-year-old has eight assists, 36 shots on net, 36 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 23 contests -- he offers appeal with category coverage if he can find a steady level of offense.