Pulock notched an assist, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Pulock had the secondary helper on Bo Horvat's goal in overtime. Playing in a second-pairing role, Pulock has been more of a factor in his own zone than on offense. He has two assists, eight shots on net, seven hits, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through seven appearances.