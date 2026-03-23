Ryan Reaves Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Reaves (hand) didn't participate in Monday's practice and is week-to-week, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

It's unclear if Reaves will return before the end of the regular season. He sustained the injury in a fight with Philadelphia's Garrett Wilson on Saturday. The 39-year-old Reaves has three goals, 25 shots on net, 160 hits and 37 PIM across 50 appearances this campaign.