Ryan Reaves Injury: Should be available after break
Reaves (upper body) should be ready to return when the Sharks resume play against the Flames on Feb. 26, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Reaves was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Sharks' final game before the Olympic break, but he seems to be back to full health with just over a week before the team resumes play. The 39-year-old hasn't been officially activated from injured reserve, but he'll have just over a week to regain his conditioning at practice with the Sharks.
