Ryan Reaves headshot

Ryan Reaves Injury: Suffers hand injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Reaves sustained an injury to his left hand during Saturday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Reaves suffered the injury during the first period. He didn't take another shift after getting hurt, but he did remain on the bench. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky didn't have an update on Reaves' status after the game. If Reaves can't play Tuesday in Nashville, then Pavol Regenda will probably draw back into the lineup.

Ryan Reaves
San Jose Sharks
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