Ryan Reaves headshot

Ryan Reaves News: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Reaves (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Monday.

Reaves missed San Jose's 4-2 loss to Colorado on Feb. 4 before the Olympic break, but he will be available for Thursday's matchup against Calgary. He has collected three goals, 23 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 142 hits and 32 PIM in 46 appearances this season.

Ryan Reaves
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Reaves See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago