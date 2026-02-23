Ryan Reaves News: Activated from IR
Reaves (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Monday.
Reaves missed San Jose's 4-2 loss to Colorado on Feb. 4 before the Olympic break, but he will be available for Thursday's matchup against Calgary. He has collected three goals, 23 shots on goal, 15 blocked shots, 142 hits and 32 PIM in 46 appearances this season.
