Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Reaves headshot

Ryan Reaves News: Hands out assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Reaves recorded an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Reaves has played in nine of 14 games since the end of his five-game suspension Dec. 2. The 37-year-old had gone 11 outings without a point prior to Tuesday, when he set up Steven Lorentz on the game-winning goal. Reaves' offense has been limited as usual this year -- he has two assists and 10 shots on net through 25 appearances. He's added 81 hits, 23 PIM and an even plus-minus rating, but he could lose his place in the lineup once Austin Matthews (upper body) or Pontus Holmberg (illness) return to action.

Ryan Reaves
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now