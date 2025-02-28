Ryan Reaves News: Playing Friday

Reaves will play for the first time in six games Friday against the Rangers, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Reaves has been a healthy scratch of late, but will enter the lineup as a deterrent to the Rangers' resident tough guy Matt Rempe. The feisty Reaves has 28 PIM, as well as a pair of assists and 97 hits in 33 contests this season. If you are looking for penalty minutes in your fantasy pool, Reaves should be a good pickup Friday. He will replace Alex Steeves in the lineup.