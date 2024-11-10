Ryan Reaves News: Snags rare helper

Reaves posted an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Reaves saw a season-high 12:20 of ice time and could be in line to play more regularly after Max Pacioretty (lower body) was hurt in the first period Saturday. The assist was Reaves' first point of the campaign in 13 contests. He's added 37 hits, eight PIM and six shots on net, and while he adds plenty of toughness, the lack of offense makes him a no-go for fantasy.