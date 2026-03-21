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Ryan Shea Injury: No update following injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 2:12pm

Shea (upper body) exited Saturday's 5-4 win over the Jets during the second period.

Shea exited Saturday's contest in the second period and spent time on the bench in a full face shield in the third frame. However, he didn't return to the game, and head coach Dan Muse had no update regarding Shea's status after the contest. It's unclear if Shea will be available for the Penguins' home game against Carolina on Sunday.

Ryan Shea
Pittsburgh Penguins
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