Ryan Shea Injury: No update following injury
Shea (upper body) exited Saturday's 5-4 win over the Jets during the second period.
Shea exited Saturday's contest in the second period and spent time on the bench in a full face shield in the third frame. However, he didn't return to the game, and head coach Dan Muse had no update regarding Shea's status after the contest. It's unclear if Shea will be available for the Penguins' home game against Carolina on Sunday.
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