Ryan Shea Injury: Set to miss time

Shea has been deemed week-to-week with an upper-body injury, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Shea received a season-high 24:18 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 win over Minnesota, so it's unclear when he picked up the injury. As a result of his upcoming absence, Ryan Graves will draw back into the lineup Tuesday against the Golden Knights. The Penguins also recalled Sebastian Aho from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis Tuesday, so he could be in the mix for playing time as well while Shea is sidelined.