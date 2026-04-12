Ryan Shea headshot

Ryan Shea Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Shea (upper body) is day-to-day and won't be in the lineup against Washington on Sunday.

Shea will miss at least one game, but he might be an option for Tuesday's regular-season finale against St. Louis. He has registered six goals, 30 points, 71 shots on net and 92 blocked shots across 79 outings this season.

Ryan Shea
Pittsburgh Penguins
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