Ryan Shea Injury: Will miss Sunday
Shea (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Hurricanes, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Shea left Saturday's game with injury in the second period, and it will cost him at least one full game as well. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a strong season, notching 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) and a plus-24 rating in 69 games. He is officially day-to-day with his next chance of a return being Tuesday against the Avalanche.
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