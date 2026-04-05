Ryan Shea News: Adds goal in blowout win

Shea scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Panthers.

Shea has two goals and an assist over his last four games, a span in which the Penguins have erupted for 25 tallies. The 29-year-old defenseman has been a strong part of the blue line this season, racking up six goals, 25 assists, a plus-23 rating, 69 shots on net and 91 blocked shots over 76 appearances. Shea continues to see bottom-four minutes, but he has moved up and down the pairings for much of the season.