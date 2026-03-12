Ryan Shea News: Bags pair of apples

Shea logged two assists and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Shea has three helpers over his last three outings. The 29-year-old defenseman continues to be quietly effective for the Penguins, handling top-four minutes while chipping in depth scoring. He's at 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) with 64 shots on net, 79 blocked shots, 34 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-25 rating across 65 appearances.