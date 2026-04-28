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Ryan Shea News: Earns first playoff point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Shea logged an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers in Game 5.

The helper was Shea's first point in five playoff games, and he's added three shots on net, three hits and seven blocked shots. This is his first year in the postseason as an NHL player. He had a breakout year with six goals, 35 points, 92 blocked shots, 72 shots on net and a plus-30 rating over 80 regular-season appearances.

Ryan Shea
Pittsburgh Penguins
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