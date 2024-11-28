Ryan Shea News: Finds first point of season

Shea notched an assist and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Shea set up a Blake Lizotte tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Shea has played in six of the Penguins' last seven games, though he remains in competition with Jack St. Ivany, Ryan Graves and Owen Pickering (illness) for playing time. Shea has added four shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over nine outings this season.