Ryan Shea headshot

Ryan Shea News: Finds twine in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Shea scored a goal in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.

Shea ended a five-game point drought with the tally, a span that included one absence due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old defenseman has produced five points and 22 blocked shots over 15 outings in March. For the season, he's at five goals, 29 points, 67 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 37 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-22 rating over 73 appearances. Shea is currently in a third-pairing role, which will limit his production.

Ryan Shea
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Shea See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Shea See More
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
57 days ago
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
117 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
123 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, November 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
130 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, October 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, October 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
155 days ago