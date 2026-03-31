Ryan Shea News: Finds twine in win
Shea scored a goal in Monday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.
Shea ended a five-game point drought with the tally, a span that included one absence due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old defenseman has produced five points and 22 blocked shots over 15 outings in March. For the season, he's at five goals, 29 points, 67 shots on net, 88 blocked shots, 37 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-22 rating over 73 appearances. Shea is currently in a third-pairing role, which will limit his production.
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