Ryan Shea News: Losing playing-time battle

Shea was scratched for Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks, the 10th time in 12 games he's sat out.

Shea remains in the NHL as a seventh defenseman, but he's behind Jack St. Ivany on the depth chart for a third-pairing job. In his two appearances, Shea has a minus-2 rating, two shots on goal and five blocked shots. The Penguins' defense hasn't exactly been a standout group so far, but Shea has minimal upside on offense -- he produced just one goal and no assists over 31 regular-season outings in 2023-24.