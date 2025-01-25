Ryan Shea News: Makes rare appearance Saturday

Shea had two shots on goal over 15:42 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken.

Shea had been scratched for the first 11 games of January, but he checked in for Pierre-Olivier Joseph in this contest. It wasn't a performance that would turn heads, so Shea may be back to the press box shortly. The 27-year-old has managed two assists, a minus-6 rating, 10 shots on net and 27 blocked shots through 21 outings this season. Shea, Joseph and Ryan Graves are in the mix for third-pairing minutes.