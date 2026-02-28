Ryan Shea headshot

Ryan Shea News: Outstanding season continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Shea scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Shea has a point in each of the Pens' two games since the Olympic break (one goal, one assist). The 29-year-old defender is having an outstanding season. Shea had six points (three goals, three assists), 36 shots and a minus-8 rating in 70 games over the last two seasons, but he already has four goals, 20 assists, 59 shots and a plus-23 stat line in 2025-26. That would give Shea a reasonable shot at a 33-point season. Not bad for a guy with 186 AHL games under his belt after a full four-year career at Northeastern University.

Ryan Shea
Pittsburgh Penguins
