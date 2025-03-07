Ryan Shea News: Re-ups with Pittsburgh

Shea signed a one-year, $900,000 contract extension with the Penguins on Friday.

Shea had a rough start to the campaign, but his play has really come around in recent weeks. He has three points over six contests since play resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he's moved up into a top-four role. Shea still doesn't have a lot of fantasy value, but he has secured his spot with the Penguins through the 2025-26 campaign.